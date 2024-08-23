Major Ambush in Zaytoun – Israeli Army Says Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Gaza Battles

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army radio confirmed that an ambush in the Zaytoun neighborhood killed one soldier and wounded 12 others, 4 of whom critically.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, announced on Friday that it had inflicted casualties on Israeli soldiers in the areas surrounding the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City and in the city of Rafah, in the southern Strip.

In a statement conveyed through the group’s Telegram channel, the Brigades said that its fighters were engaged “in fierce clashes with the enemy forces that have infiltrated south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, causing killed and wounded among their ranks.”

“A Yasur helicopter landed to evacuate them,” the statement added.

Latest from Palestine: – Qassam Brigades hit four Israeli tanks with 105 Yassin missiles

– Fierce clashes between resistance fighters & Israeli forces in Gaza's Zeitoun

– Hezbollah destroys Israeli air traffic control unit in Meron base pic.twitter.com/OGDWaYZfA0 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 23, 2024

According to Al-Jazeera, the Israeli army radio confirmed that an ambush in the Zaytoun neighborhood killed one soldier and wounded 12 others, 4 of whom critically.

Other Israeli sources cited by Al-Jazeera reported that between 10 and 15 soldiers, some critically injured, were transferred to hospitals after being targeted by anti-tank missiles in the Gaza Strip.

Five helicopters were reportedly used to transport the injured soldiers to hospitals in Beersheba, Tel Aviv, and occupied Jerusalem.

‘Serious Security Incident’

Al-Jazeera cited the Israeli website Hadashot Hamot as reporting that a “serious security incident” had taken place in Gaza, suggesting that the army had fallen into an ambush.

Local sources, as cited by Al-Aqsa TV, mentioned that an Israeli military force was caught in an ambush in the Zaytoun neighborhood, with helicopters landing in the Netzarim area, south of Gaza City, to evacuate casualties.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, also reported engaging in fierce clashes with Israeli forces and vehicles in the southern part of the Zaytoun neighborhood, targeting them with mortar shells.

Kamal Adwan School

In another statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades said they had targeted an Israeli force stationed inside Kamal Adwan School in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah with an anti-personnel shell, engaging them in close combat and causing casualties.

Additionally, the brigades stated that they targeted four Israeli Merkava tanks with 105 Al-Yassin shells and a tandem shell in the same neighborhood.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted 4 zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells and a Tandem shell near Abu Al-Daqqa junction in Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip,” the statement read.

(PC, AJA)