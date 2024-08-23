‘We Fasted’ – Israel Releases Dozens of Detainees from Occupied West Bank 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“They wanted to starve us, so we fasted. This is the first day that I break my fast.”

Israeli occupation authorities have released more than 40 Palestinian prisoners, including a journalist, from the occupied West Bank, including several administrative detainees who had been held without charges or trial.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said some of those released on Thursday were suffering from skin diseases, particularly those released from the Naqab Prison, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Naqab Prison has been notorious for torture and abuse, as evidenced by numerous testimonies documented by several rights organizations.

Initial photos and video footage of the released detainees reveal the severe impact of their mistreatment, amid the Israeli policy of systematic food deprivation, with some looking gaunt and all having lost weight during their detention.

Upon his release, journalist Humam Hantash from Hebron reportedly said: “They wanted to starve us, so we fasted. This is the first day that I break my fast.”

The prisoners were released at the Thaheriyya military roadblock south of occupied Hebron Al Khalil), outside Ofer Prison and near the Salem military base. Many were transferred to hospitals immediately after their release.

‘Signs of Torture’

Thursday’s release follows the freeing of around 25 Palestinian detainees from Gaza earlier this week, who detailed the abuse and torture they endured at the hands of Israeli forces.

Amongst those released were two women and an elderly man with signs of torture on his body.

Walid Ibrahim Habib from the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in northern Gaza, displayed wounds on his arms and legs as a result of torture.

In the past months, Israel has released detainees in batches, who have confirmed in their testimonies that they were subjected to abuse, torture and harsh interrogation.

Since October 7, over 10,200 individuals have been detained in the West Bank, with thousands more from Gaza.

As of early August, the total number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails exceeded 9,900, not including detainees from Gaza held in military detention camps, reported WAFA.

Dozens Dead in Detention

A recent report by the B’Tselem Israeli human rights group documented testimonies from 55 Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli detention facilities.

Titled ‘Welcome to Hell’ the report indicates “a systemic, institutional policy focused on the continual abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.”

It documented frequent acts of severe, arbitrary violence; sexual assault; humiliation and degradation, deliberate starvation; forced unhygienic conditions; sleep deprivation, prohibition on, and punitive measures for, religious worship; confiscation of all communal and personal belongings; and denial of adequate medical treatment.

The organization said “no less than 60” Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli custody.

The Israeli army has arrested thousands of Palestinians from different areas across the Gaza Strip. However, Israeli authorities refuse to give an exact number of arrests.

(PC, WAFA)