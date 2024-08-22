Hezbollah Achieves Direct Hits – Resistance Roundup – Day 321

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Resistance Movement, Hezbollah, announced it had attacked 11 Israeli targets in the Galilee and the occupied Golan.

The group said it targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Avivim barracks and achieved a direct hit.

It also confirmed that he had targeted buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the settlements of Zarit, al-Manara and Metulla, and had attacked Israeli soldiers’ positions in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona.

The party added that it bombed the sites of al-Malikiyah, al-Marj, Jal al-Alam and the Baranit barracks, and a gathering of soldiers in the vicinity of the Metulla site, and in the vicinity of the Ghajar site in the occupied Golan.

It pointed out that his attacks hit their targets accurately, and that they came in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their “valiant resistance.”

Israeli Army Radio said a building in the town of Zarit in the Upper Galilee was hit directly and suffered material damage when a rocket fired from southern Lebanon landed in the area.

Israel’s state broadcaster KAN, said sirens sounded in several areas of the Upper Galilee in northern Israel due to rocket fire from southern Lebanon.

Israel’s Channel 12 said the ongoing border confrontation with Lebanon had led over the past ten months to fires in 790 locations in the Galilee and the Golan.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Yesterday afternoon, Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted two Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of the Abla site west of Hamad City, north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

“After returning from the battle lines. Our fighters confirmed the detonation of the entrance of a tunnel that was previously booby-trapped with an explosive device on a Zionist force in the Abla area west of Hamad City, north of Khan Younis City, south of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target an enemy command, control, and mobilization center in the Netzarim axis with a Zouari suicide drone.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed with heavy caliber mortar shells a headquarters belonging to the enemy command in the Netzarim axis.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:00 AM on Thursday, 22-08-2024, targeted the Branit barracks with heavy artillery shells and achieved a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 22-08-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on positions of Israeli soldiers in the Kiryat Shmona settlement, hitting their targets with precision.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:30 AM on Thursday, 22-08-2024, targeted surveillance equipment at the Jal al-Alam site with an attack drone, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:50 on Thursday, 22-08-2024, targeted positions of the Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 22-08-2024, targeted the positions of enemy soldiers around the Ghajar site with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly, and causing its members to be killed and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:00 on Thursday, 22-08-2024, targeted the Malikiyah site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:00 on Thursday, 22-08-2024, targeted the Marj site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 22-08-2024, targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Metulla with appropriate weapons and directly hit them.

An emotional funeral and heartbreaking final goodbye for the Hezbollah martyr

" Ali Ahmed daqmaq" , who was martyred while fighting against Israel in support of Palestine .

💔💔 pic.twitter.com/hF5oehHb9V — Majid Ali (@_Majid_Ali) August 22, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 22-08-2024, targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Manara with appropriate weapons and directly hit them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 22-08-2024, targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Zarit with appropriate weapons and directly hit them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:15 on Thursday, 22-08-2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Avivim barracks site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:15 on Thursday, 22-08-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

