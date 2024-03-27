Majority in US Disapprove of Israeli War on Gaza – New Poll

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

All three major party groups in the US have become less supportive of Israel’s actions in Gaza than they were in November.

A new poll published by Gallup on Wednesday revealed a significant shift in American public opinion regarding the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

“After narrowly backing Israel’s military action in Gaza in November, Americans now oppose the campaign by a solid margin,” according to Gallup.

The latest results, from a March 1-30 survey, revealed that “fifty-five percent (of US citizens – PC) currently disapprove of Israel’s actions, while 36% approve”.

The poll, according to Gallup, was “completed before the U.N. Security Council on Monday passed a resolution calling for a cease-fire during Ramadan”.

According to the survey, a vast majority of US citizens, 74 percent, are following news related to the war, with a 34 percent saying that they are following the situation “very closely”.

“All three major party groups in the U.S. have become less supportive of Israel’s actions in Gaza than they were in November,” according to Gallop. In the case of Democrats and independents, the results showed “declines of 18 percentage points in approval”. As “even-point decline” was registered among Republicans.

The majority of Republicans still support Israel’s military action, but the approval went down from 71 to 64 percent.

“Democrats’ widespread opposition to Israel’s actions underscores the difficulty of the issue for President Joe Biden among his most loyal supporters,” according to Gallup.

In fact, “Biden’s approval rating for his handling of the situation in the Middle East, at 27%, is his lowest among five issues tested in the survey.”

“Though Biden has completely ‘lost faith in Netanyahu’ (..) he continues to support Israel without openly questioning the disastrous outcomes of the war, not just on the Palestinian people, but also on the region and the world, including his own country,” Palestinian journalist and political analyst Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“Americans, especially those in Biden’s Democratic Party, must continue to increase their pressure on their administration so that it resolves its cognitive dissonance in Palestine,” Baroud continued.

“Biden must not be allowed to play this deadly balancing act, privately demanding for the war to stop, while openly funding the Israeli war machine.”

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,889 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)