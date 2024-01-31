Guterres Must Quit – Israel Intensifies Anti-UNRWA Campaign

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Antonio Guterres is responsible for the actions of refugee agency workers whom Israel accuses of aiding Hamas, Israel Katz said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres must resign from the post that he has held since 2017, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has said.

The demand follows allegations made by Tel Aviv earlier this month that 12 employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were involved in the incursion into Israel by Hamas on October 7.

Israel has been very critical of Guterres because of his constant demands that the Israeli genocidal war must end, and for supporting independent investigations into war crimes committed in Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,751 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,636 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

‘Replace Him’

”Of course (Guterres) is responsible as UN secretary-general” for the actions of UNRWA staff, Katz said in an interview with Politico’s parent company Axel Springer on Tuesday. “Guterres must resign” or “the UN must replace him,” he added.

The UN chief “ignored many complaints and information regarding the behavior of the aid organization, as well as indications of cooperation with Hamas,” the foreign minister claimed. Israel believes that UNRWA is “almost fully cooperating with Hamas,” he said.

Israel has also considered the South African government and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to be Hamas allies, the former for asserting that Israel is carrying out a genocide in Gaza, and the latter for agreeing to investigate the claim.

According to Katz, UNRWA – which runs schools, hospitals and aid programs in refugee camps in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan – “is not part of the solution, it is part of the problem.” It must be replaced with a new agency, “in which the Arab states should be more involved than before,” he said.

Israel hasn’t yet provided evidence for its allegations against UN staff to the public, but the foreign minister said details would be sent to “countries such as the US and Germany.”

‘Highly Credible’ but ‘No Evidence’

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Israeli allegations were “highly credible,” but acknowledged that Washington had not been able to investigate them independently.

The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing a secret Israeli government report, that the UNRWA workers helped Hamas to capture Israelis, and armed Palestinian fighters on October 7.

In a statement on Sunday, Guterres said “the abhorrent alleged acts of these staff members must have consequences,” including criminal prosecution. However, he urged countries not to follow in the footsteps of the US, Germany and Italy, who cut funding of UNRWA. Some 2 million Palestinian civilians in Gaza depend on the aid provided by the agency to survive, the UN chief noted.

According to the UN, it fired nine UNRWA employees in connection with the allegations. One is believed to have died, while two others have yet to be identified.

This is never the first time that Israel has demanded the resignation of Guterres, nor is it the first time that it launches an anti-UNRWA campaign.

Israel also demanded Guterres’ resignation in October after he said the attack on the country “did not happen in a vacuum” as it followed “56 years of suffocating occupation” of Palestinian lands.

Moreover, for years Israel has tried to control or, at times even shut down UNRWA as a way to undermine the issue of Palestinian refugees and their Right of Return, which are enshrined in international law, specifically UN resolution 194.

(PC, RT)