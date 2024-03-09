Israeli Army, Not Hamas, Killed Civilians at Kibbutz Be’eri – Media Reports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Al-Jazeera, KAN reported that the Israeli army and police forces exchanged heavy fire with Palestinian fighters in the kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, despite being aware that there were Israeli captives inside the building.

An investigation by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) revealed that the Israeli army was aware of the presence of Israeli captives in the house it targeted with two tank shells in the Be’eri settlement on October 7, Al-Jazeera reported on Saturday.

An Israeli detainee reportedly informed the Israeli forces that there were 12 Israelis inside the house. She told KAN that they did not believe her.

According to Al-Jazeera, KAN confirmed that Hamas fighters did not fire on the captives and that it was Israeli fire that killed the Israelis, along with 40 fighters.

The families of the Jewish settlers who were killed by Israeli tank shelling in the kibbutz Be’eri had previously called on the army to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the decisions that led to “this tragic outcome”.

This came after Israeli Brigadier General Barak Hiram told The New York Times that he had authorized tank fire towards the building, “even at the cost of civilian casualties”.

Israeli Army Radio previously revealed that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy decided to launch internal investigations into all units into the events of October 7.

‘Hannibal Directive’

Israel did not officially recognize the implementation of the ‘Hannibal Directive’ on October 7. However, several investigations shed light on the events of that day.

Former Labor party leader Shelly Yachimovich called on December 24 for an investigation into the Israeli army’s implementation of the ‘Hannibal Directive’ in Israeli towns surrounding the Gaza Strip on October 7, Al-Jazeera reported.

‘Hannibal Directive’ is the name of a controversial procedure used by the Israeli army to prevent, at any cost the capture of soldiers by enemy forces.

“There is a violent campaign to prevent any investigation/talk” about Israeli Brigadier General Barak Hiram “knowingly killing 12 hostages, including children” in a house in Be’eri,” Yachimovich wrote on her X platform.

“The reason?” she rhetorically wondered in her tweet, adding: “Hiram is ‘the hero of Israel’. The heroes of Israel protect the children of Israel, not kill them.”

The former Labor leader attributes the incident to the implementation of the Hannibal directive, sarcastically noting, “Hannibal turned over in his grave.”

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,960 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,524 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, AJA)