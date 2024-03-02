‘Make History This Ramadan’ – Abu Hamza Issues Statement Regarding Future of Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The military spokesperson of Al-Quds Brigades, Abu Hamza, delivered a video message regarding the state of the Resistance and the future of Gaza.

Abu Hamza’s message was largely situated within an Arab and Muslim context, and contained multiple messages to various target audiences, including Israel itself.

Below are highlights of Abu Hamza’s speech as communicated by the Resistance News Network on their Telegram channel on Saturday March 2.

The text below is published in its original form with no editing on intervention by the Palestine Chronicle.

⚡️Speech SUMMARY of Saraya al-Quds’ Spox, Abu Hamza: • There is no excuse for anyone to refrain from the battle we are waging on behalf of the Islamic nation, especially those who possess armies, planes, and artillery. Is it not time for you to mobilize your artillery,… pic.twitter.com/VvOyEpP7o7 — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) March 2, 2024

No Excuse

“There is no excuse for anyone to neglect the battle that we are waging on behalf of the Islamic nation, especially those who own armies, planes and artillery. Isn’t it time for you to mobilize your artillery like the free people in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq? Is it not time for you to take off the garment of slavery and humiliation to America, the Great Satan, and follow the example of the honorable?”

Message to Our People

“We say to our people that the resistance shares with you all the circumstances you are experiencing, and we will later reveal the scenes of this battle and the protection of the fighters in the alleys of danger and the fields of martyrdom. “We say to the Arabs and Muslims, just as you turn to Allah with obligatory prayers and fasting, turn to Palestine with weapons and the obligation of jihad. “We say to our people, you are the symbol of dignity, pride, and the crowns of our heads, and we will not relinquish your rights, no matter how much we share the pain and wounds with you. “We are able to continue the battle, no matter how long it lasts.”

⚡️WATCH: Al-Quds Brigades published a video showing the targeting of israeli soldiers in “Qalbat 22” east of the Eastern Cemetery in Jabalia with a guided 107mm missile. pic.twitter.com/8Rdb2KXeBL — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) March 2, 2024

Unity of the Fields

“We declare the continuation of the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle on the basis of Unity of the Fields in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Syria. “Let the enemy know that we are with Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, one front in peace and war, partners in destiny and decision-making.”

Next Day in Gaza

“Our message to the enemy and the leader of the herd, Netanyahu, is that the issue of the next day in Gaza is determined by none other than the Palestinian resistance. “Let Ramadan be a month of horror and anxiety for the occupation, and we call for the first day of Ramadan to be a day of global mobilization in all fields. Attack the checkpoints, confront the enemy, and intensify the strikes. “I say to our people in the West Bank and Al-Quds, go out, light or heavy, to attack the enemy. “We are certain that the united body of the nation will do the impossible, and will make Ramadan historic days to wash away shame and threaten the existence of the enemy entity and global arrogance.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)