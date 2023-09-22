Many Palestinians Injured in Israeli Raids, Targeting of Protesters in Gaza – PHOTO GALLERY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at Palestinians protesting against the Israeli siege at the fence separating Gaza from Israel.

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at Palestinians protesting against the Israeli siege in Gaza.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that 31 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces at the eastern fence separating Gaza from Israel.

According to local sources, Israeli troops, stationed along the fence, fired tear gas bombs at young protesters.

Moreover, loud explosions were heard east of Gaza City following the detonation of explosive devices near the separation fence.

Al-Aqsa Radio reported that incendiary balloons were launched from different areas of the Gaza Strip toward the surrounding illegal Jewish settlements, causing the outbreak of several fires in the area.

Israeli Raids

Earlier on Friday, Israeli warplanes bombed several locations in Gaza.

The Israeli army said that it had targeted several Palestinian locations, allegedly as a response to the sending of incendiary balloons from Gaza toward Israel.

According to the Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza, the Israeli military targeted three Palestinian military locations, including one east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

Set featured image

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)