Palestinian Child Injured in Jewish Settler Attack in Masafer Yatta

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers chased the shepherds in Masafer Yatta and injured Usayyed Khaled al-Hadar, 4, throwing stones at him and pepper-spraying him, causing burns to his face.

A four-year-old Palestinian child was injured in a Jewish settler attack in Masafer Yatta, south of the southern occupied West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Jihad Nawajaa, the head of the Susiya village council, said that illegal Israeli Jewish settlers chased the shepherds in Masafer Yatta and injured Usayyed Khaled al-Hadar, 4, throwing stones at him and pepper-spraying him, causing burns to his face.

Usayyed was transferred to the Yatta governmental hospital, Nawajaa said.

Nawajaa added that the settlers attacked Usayyed’s father and prevented him from grazing his sheep on his land.

This is part of a strategy aimed at emptying the lands from Palestinian farmers and sheepherders with the aim of expanding a nearby illegal settlement.

(PC, WAFA)