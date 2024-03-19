Massacres, Siege of Al-Shifa Continue – Scores of Palestinians Killed, Wounded

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and injured on Tuesday by Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip.

“At least 93 people were killed and 142 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours,” the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

“Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” the ministry noted.

Israeli aircraft targeted a house near the Al-Matahin Junction, north of the city of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli warplanes also targeted another house belonging to the Alyan family, near the Haidar Abdel Shafi roundabout, west of Gaza City, and a house near Al-Mashal Foundation, west of the city, killing and wounding a number of people.

More raids were launched on the neighborhoods of Al-Rimal, Al-Zaytoun, Al-Daraj and Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City, while the Israeli artillery bombed the east of Bureij camp and the north of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

14 civilians were killed following airstrikes that targeted homes and apartments in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation aircraft targeted an aid warehouse in the Jabaliya refugee camp, north of Gaza, killing two of its workers.

Six Palestinian civilians were killed after the occupation aircraft targeted the home of the Al-Amoudi family in the Abu Al-Amin area, in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

Israeli artillery also bombed homes in Tal Al-Hawa and Sheikh Ajlin neighborhoods, west of the city.

Additionally, the Israeli army continues, for the second day in a row, to besiege the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

According to WAFA, Israeli occupation forces continue to prevent ambulances from reaching the Al-Rimal neighborhood to retrieve the slain civilians and the injured.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,726 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,792 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(WAFA, PC)