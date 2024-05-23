GAZA LIVE BLOG: ICJ to Deliver Order on Friday | Israel Intensifies Operations | Withdrawal from Jenin – Day 230

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to a report published in Israel Hayom, the International Court of Justice is poised to order a halt to the eight-month-long war on Gaza. Israeli forces continued to carry out massacres in Gaza and intensified their operations in the northern areas, as Israeli hospitals recorded a significant increase in the number of wounded soldiers. Meanwhile, Israeli forces withdrew from the northern West Bank city of Jenin, after killing 12 Palestinians and injuring many more. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,709 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,990 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, May 23, 12:30 pm (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli soldier from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion was seriously injured in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: 30 missiles were launched from Lebanon towards Israeli sites in the Upper Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in 10 towns in the Upper Galilee in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon on suspicion of infiltration.

ICJ: The International Court of Justice announced that its decision regarding South Africa’s request to take additional temporary measures against Israel against the backdrop of its war on the Gaza Strip will be issued tomorrow, Friday.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Two American soldiers were injured in the floating dock area off Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed as a result of an Israeli bombing targeting members of the National Security of the Ministry of Interior at the Saraya Junction in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, May 23, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAEL HAYOM (quoting senior diplomatic source): The International Court of Justice is preparing to issue an order to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

BORRELL: European Union donors have resumed support for UNRWA.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli hospitals record a significant increase in the number of wounded soldiers.

Thursday, May 23, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AMBREY: A missile attack on a commercial ship near Hodeidah.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Netzah Yehuda Brigade began an incursion into Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: One person was killed and 3 injured in an Israeli raid.

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation army is intensifying its firing, coinciding with the expansion of its incursion into the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli drones dropped firebombs on boats and fishermen’s equipment in the port of Rafah, and the occupation forces also bombarded the area with artillery.

KAN: 70% of Israelis support early general elections.

Thursday, May 23, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA:

Sirens were sounding in the Metulla area in the Upper Galilee, near the border with Lebanon. An Israeli raid targeted a car in the vicinity of the town of Kafr Dajjal in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 35 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip

Thursday, May 23, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces withdrew completely from the city of Jenin and its camp after a two-day operation, which resulted in the killing of 12 Palestinians.

PALINFO: The death toll resulting from the ongoing Israeli military operation in the city of Jenin and its camp had risen to 12.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces bombarded Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip with artillery.

Thursday, May 23, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: We confronted 4 drones in an area controlled by the Ansarallah.

AL-JAZEERA: 16 people, including about 10 children, were killed after the Israeli occupation bombed a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Thursday, May 23, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: A Palestinian was killed after the occupation targeted a house for the Al-Shaer family, northwest of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: A violent Israeli bombardment targeted the vicinity of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a vital target in Eilat.

Thursday, May 23, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Nine people were killed and a large number wounded as a result of the bombing of a school housing displaced persons in the Al-Darraj neighborhood in central Gaza City.

ISREALI PM’S OFFICE: The War Council directed the negotiating team to continue negotiations for the return of the captives.

Thursday, May 23, 01:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombing of the Fatima Al-Zahra Mosque, which shelters displaced people, in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City.

ISRAELI SOLDIERS to Yedioth Ahronoth: We did not find a big difference between what we faced in Gaza and what we are facing now in Jenin.

EU: There is no alternative to establishing a Palestinian state.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing of a house north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, May 23, 12:00 am (GMT +2)

COLOMBIAN FM: The Colombian President orders the opening of an embassy in Ramallah.

