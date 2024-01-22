Michigan Voters ‘Abandon Biden’ over Gaza War – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Opinion polls in the swing state of Michigan are “flashing warning signs for President Biden’s re-election bid,” according to a report published by the Wall Street Journal.

The American newspaper reported that Biden’s unconditional support to Israel during the genocidal war on Gaza “has alienated some young voters and Arab-Americans in Michigan, and polls have shown Trump gaining support among Black voters.”

“A survey conducted by Glengariff Group for the Detroit News and WDIV-TV in early January found Trump leading Biden, 47% to 39%,” the WSJ reported, adding that “the poll shows Biden with weak support from nearly all of the Democrats’ key constituencies.”

According to the report, Biden is “underperforming significantly among Black voters, voters between the ages of 18-29 and those holding college degrees”.

In the 2016 elections, Republican candidate Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the US state of Michigan and became “the first Republican to win the state since 1988,” according to the WSJ.

The reporter further indicated that Biden’s behavior during the ongoing war on Gaza “has drawn rebukes from the state’s Arab-American community and on college campuses, raising the possibility that a prolonged war in Gaza could depress turnout and support from some of those voters.”

In early January, 17 Biden campaign members sent an anonymous letter protesting the US administration’s approach to the war.

Last December, Muslim leaders in Michigan initiated a campaign to withhold their votes for current US President, Joe Biden, in the 2024 election.

The Abandon Biden Campaign is in essence a movement to encourage Muslim Americans to withhold their vote from Joe Biden at the 2024 Presidential Election. It vows to help make Joe Biden a one-term President and hold him accountable for aiding Israel to commit what former senior UN official, Craig Mokhiber, wrote is a case of “textbook Genocide” taking place in Gaza.

The registered number of Muslim-American voters in Michigan sits at around 206,000, this could mean that in theory, the Muslim vote can be the difference between winning or losing the State.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,295 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,000 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

