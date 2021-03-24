Middle East Quartet Discusses Return to ‘Meaningful’ Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations

The international Middle East Quartet – made up of the European Union, the Russian Federation, the United States, and the United Nations – discussed on Tuesday a “return to meaningful negotiations” for a solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

In a copy of the Quartet’s statement, the group’s Strategic Communications and Public Information Officer, Murad Bakri, said that the envoys of the four members had an online meeting to discuss such a return with the aim of reaching a two-state solution.

The envoys discussed “the need for the parties to refrain from unilateral actions that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve,” in an apparent reference to Jewish settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

The meeting came as Israel was holding its fourth election in less than two years, with right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking to extend his record 12 consecutive years in power.

