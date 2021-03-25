Jewish Extremists Vandalize Palestinian-owned Vehicles in Arab Town in Israel

Israeli Jewish extremist members of the anti-Arab Price Tag terror group today vandalized Palestinian-owned vehicles and scrawled hate graffiti on them in the Arab town of Kufr Qassem in central Israel.

The Arab 48 news website quoted eyewitnesses saying that a group of Israeli fanatics sneaked into the town during the early morning hours, slashed tires of several vehicles, and spray-painted them with hate graffiti such as “expel or kill” and the Star of David.

Meet Itamar Ben-Gvir, a new member of Knesset. He is a leader of Otzma Yehudit party. He is a follower of Meir Kahane, the ultra nationalist rabbi who founded a Jewish terror organization. He called for expelling all Arab citizens of Israel and admires terrorist Baruch Goldstein. pic.twitter.com/N07LZOVf2c — Abraham Gutman🔥 (@abgutman) March 23, 2021

Police were summoned to the area and reportedly started an investigation into the racist hate crime.

Price Tag is an anti-Palestinian Jewish group that routinely attacks Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel. The Israeli government still refuses to label it as a terrorist organization and considers it only as a group of vandals.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)