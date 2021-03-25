Jewish Extremists Vandalize Palestinian-owned Vehicles in Arab Town in Israel

March 25, 2021
Jewish settlers routinely vandalize Palestinian cars and properties in the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli Jewish extremist members of the anti-Arab Price Tag terror group today vandalized Palestinian-owned vehicles and scrawled hate graffiti on them in the Arab town of Kufr Qassem in central Israel.

The Arab 48 news website quoted eyewitnesses saying that a group of Israeli fanatics sneaked into the town during the early morning hours, slashed tires of several vehicles, and spray-painted them with hate graffiti such as “expel or kill” and the Star of David.

Police were summoned to the area and reportedly started an investigation into the racist hate crime.

Price Tag is an anti-Palestinian Jewish group that routinely attacks Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel. The Israeli government still refuses to label it as a terrorist organization and considers it only as a group of vandals.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

