More Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza: Scores of Palestinian Civilians Killed, Injured

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and injured on Friday, in a series of airstrikes carried out by Israeli occupation forces in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced in a statement that Israel committed seven massacres during the last 24 hours, killing at least 71 people and wounding 112 more.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that 12 civilians were killed and others injured as Israeli warplanes targeted a house belonging to the Mu’ammar family in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured as Israeli fighter jets targeted the Saad bin Abi Waqas mosque in Jabaliya, north of the enclave.

⚠️ GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 32,623 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,092 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/k0U6XFgE6x pic.twitter.com/My0rmOQ7Ir — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes bombed residential buildings near the Al-Wehda Tower in the Nasser neighborhood, west of Gaza City, and in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of the city, resulting in casualties and injuries.

Israeli occupation forces also targeted a group of civilians south of the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, resulting in several injuries.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, along with intense artillery shelling.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,623 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,092 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(WAFA, PC)