‘Unacceptable’ – Singapore’s Israeli Embassy Ordered to Remove Facebook Post

The post reportedly claimed that Israel was mentioned 43 times in the Quran and that Palestine was not even mentioned once.

The Singaporean government has instructed the Israeli embassy to take down a social media post that made claims about Palestinians by citing the Quran, deeming it “completely unacceptable” and “insensitive.”

The post was made on the official Facebook page of the Israeli embassy in Singapore on March 24 and taken down that evening, according to the Singaporean daily The Straits Times.

“The post claimed that Israel was mentioned 43 times in the Quran, that Palestine was not even mentioned once, and that there was archaeological evidence that the Jewish people were the indigenous people of the land,” the paper reported.

‘Insensitive and Inappropriate’

Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam told the media on Monday: “I was very upset when I was told about it. And my Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs spoke with the MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) yesterday and said that the embassy has to take the post down immediately and they have taken it down.”

He said the post was “wrong at many levels” and that “(the) Ministry of Home Affairs had asked for the post to be taken down and made our views very clear to the Israeli embassy.”

‘Attempt to Rewrite History’

“Second, it is wrong to selectively point to religious texts, to make a political point,” Shanmugam further said. “Even worse, in this current situation, for the Israeli embassy to make use of the Quran for this purpose.

“Third, this post is an astonishing attempt to rewrite history.”

“The writer of the post should look at UN resolutions, see if Israel’s actions in the past few decades have been consistent with the international law before trying to rewrite history,” the minister emphasized.

