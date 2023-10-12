Mother Killed, Child Wounded by Israeli Army in West Bank

A Palestinian woman was killed, and her son wounded this evening by Israeli occupation forces near the entrance to the village of Yabrud, northeast of Ramallah, according to local sources.

The sources, cited in the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported that the mother, identified as Randa Ajaj, 37, a resident of the town of Deir Jarir, sustained a critical gunshot wound to her back, while her son was hit in the leg and shoulder. They were both passing by the Yabrud entrance.

The mother was announced dead a few minutes later.

This takes the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since the start of the war on Saturday to over 30.

Meanwhile, thousands have been killed and wounded in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

(WAFA, PC)