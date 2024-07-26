GAZA LIVE BLOG: Harris’ Statement Angers Netanyahu | Massacres in Nuseirat, Khan Yunis | Soldier Killed in Rafah – Day 294

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

United States Vice President Kamala Harris said that it is time for the war in Gaza to end and the statement upset Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli forces carried out new massacres throughout several areas of the Gaza Strip, including Nuseirat, Khan Yunis, and Gaza City, killing and wounding many Palestinians. The Israeli army announced that a soldier was killed in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,403 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, July 26, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Air defense systems fired an interceptor missile at a missile fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: Missiles were fired towards an Israeli site in the occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon.

WHO: There is no safe place in Gaza and we are forced to reduce food rations to ensure coverage for the newly displaced.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli helicopters are currently firing heavily east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

HAMAS: Netanyahu repeatedly obstructed the agreement, and Washington must compel him to stop the war.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli Central Court approved the government’s decision to close Al Jazeera’s office for an additional 45 days.

Friday, July 26, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shelled enemy soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells around the Rafah crossing gate.

PEACE NOW: Netanyahu’s government exploited the war to create new facts on the ground in the West Bank.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Nahal Oz area in the Gaza Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed enemy soldiers’ gatherings in the Netzarim axis.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A child was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Barakasat area north of Rafah city.

AL-JAZEERA: A person was killed as a result of an Israeli drone strike near Al-Alam roundabout, west of Rafah city.

JOINT STATEMENT BY AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA: The human suffering in Gaza is unacceptable and must not continue. There is an urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Friday, July 26, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: A number of people were injured as a result of Israeli artillery shelling near the Eilabun School in Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 6 martyrs were recovered from Salah al-Din Street, east of Khan Yunis.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the technical system at the Ramia site with a guided missile, and that it achieved a direct hit that led to its destruction.

BEN-GVIR TO HARRIS: “Madam candidate, there will be no cessation of hostilities”.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were injured by Israeli snipers’ bullets near Bani Suhaila roundabout, east of Khan Yunis.

AXIOS: A US official said that Netanyahu was upset that Harris spoke of the exchange deal as an end to the war.

Friday, July 26, 09:30 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS: The statement made by US Vice President Kamala Harris after her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was much more critical than what she said to Netanyahu during their meeting. The official added that Netanyahu was upset that Harris spoke of the exchange deal as an end to the war.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling of an apartment in the Al-Sahaba building in Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Two women were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombardment of a house in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Joe Biden “was positive, which we cannot say about his meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

SMOTRICH: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that US Vice President Kamala Harris revealed the truth of the deal, which is to surrender to Sinwar and end the war.

WALLA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held difficult talks with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and he strongly protested to Sullivan about the sanctions imposed on settlers by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Friday, July 26, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: A soldier was killed in Rafah while targeting a D9 bulldozer.

Friday, July 26, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Al-Sahaba neighborhood in central Gaza City.

WHITE HOUSE: Biden and Netanyahu discussed developments in Gaza, ceasefire negotiations, and release of detainees during their meeting.

Friday, July 26, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Gaza Strip at dawn on Friday, warning of rocket fire.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment on Al-Sahaba Street, east of Gaza City, at dawn on Friday.

Friday, July 26, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house on Al-Sahaba Street, east of Gaza City, early Friday morning.

Friday, July 26, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

KAMALA HARRIS:

My commitment to Israel and its security is unwavering. I expressed to the Israeli Prime Minister my deep concern about the scale of the human suffering in Gaza. I assured Netanyahu of my support for Israel and its right to self-defense. I held frank and constructive talks with Netanyahu. I work with President Biden every day to bring the captives home. Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization. There is an optimistic trend regarding the ceasefire talks in Gaza. Let us all do what we can and condemn anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and hatred of any kind. Let us all do what we can to end the suffering of innocent civilians. Let’s reach an agreement to be able to end the war in Gaza. I will not be silent about the suffering in Gaza.

The two-state solution is the only way to have a secure Jewish state. I expressed to the Israeli Prime Minister my deep concern about the number of deaths in Gaza. It’s time for the Gaza war to end.

Friday, July 26, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS: Netanyahu told families of detainees that Israel will present Hamas with a proposal within two days.

Friday, July 26, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY: The Israeli Fire and Rescue Authority reported an explosion on Yehezkel Street in Tel Aviv.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli army’s artillery is shelling areas east of Khan Yunis amid heavy gunfire.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces targeted a residential tower in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, July 25, 10:00 pm (GMT+2)

WHITE HOUSE: Netanyahu is not a war criminal.

