Various areas of the West Bank and the Shuafat refugee camp witnessed a state of tension since Wednesday morning, in light of the continuous raids by the Israeli occupation forces and the assault and abuse of Palestinians.

A general strike took place in the schools in Jerusalem, in compliance with the decision of civil disobedience issued by the residents of Shuafat camp, rejecting the imposed siege on the camp and the nearby town of Anata for the fifth day in a row.

Activists and committees in the area warned that basic food supplies would run out if the siege continues, and companies are not allowed to enter to deliver goods.

أهالي مخيم شعفاط يعلنون العصيان المدني ويخرجون في مسيرة حاشدة بشوارع المخيم pic.twitter.com/dS1bkNhE7N — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) October 11, 2022

In the city of Nablus, a general strike was launched in response to the call of the recently-formed Lions’ Den group.

The group had announced that Wednesday would be a day of mobilization, a general strike, and a comprehensive protest at every point in the West Bank, in solidarity with the residents of Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem, who are facing a siege and restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)