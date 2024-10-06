Netanyahu Blasts Macron’s Stance on Arms Embargo: ‘Shame on Them’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed French President Emmanuel Macron over his call to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

Netanyahu responded by saying “Shame on them” in reference to Macron and other Western leaders calling for an arms embargo on Israel.

“Israel will win with or without their support,” Netanyahu said in a video released by his office.

He also criticized Macron’s call labeling it as “a disgrace.”

Earlier on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a stop to arms deliveries to Israel amidst criticism of its military operations in Gaza, Agence France Press reported.

Netanyahu in a message to French President Macron: "You are calling for a halt to arms exports to us during the war, and the shame will follow you for many years after we win the war." pic.twitter.com/I1xlV0icqP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 5, 2024

According to AFP, Macron emphasized the need to shift focus towards a political resolution during an interview with France Inter, recorded earlier this week.

“I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza,” he reportedly stated, claiming that “France is not delivering any.”

Macron expressed ongoing concerns over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which is continuing, despite repeated calls for a ceasefire.

“I think we are not being heard,” the French president said, adding, “I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel.”

Macron also reportedly underscored the importance of preventing an escalation in Lebanon, noting that “Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza.”

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,870 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)