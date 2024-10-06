‘Indescribable Destruction and Suffering’ – Spanish King Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Spanish Felipe VI called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that the war has brought “indescribable destruction and suffering,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

“The conflict must end as soon as possible,” the agency quoted the monarch as saying.

During an address at the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Amman, on the first day of his visit to Jordan, the king reportedly accentuated the devastating humanitarian crisis in the enclave, which resulted from the one-year-old genocide, stressing that it brought much suffering and destruction.

Additionally, in a meeting with the Spanish community in Jordan, Felipe VI reiterated his desire for peace amidst a raging war in the Middle East.

“In these moments, we are also united by a deep desire for peace and dialogue,” the king was quoted by Arab News as saying.

He urged to return to diplomatic negotiations to end the war in Gaza and achieve a lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

“We want to see an end to the humanitarian drama and the silence of weapons, to return to the path of politics and diplomacy,” he stressed.

Spain Stands against Genocide

Spain has been one of the few European countries to take a strong stand against Israel’s genocide on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

On May 28, Spain became the 140th country to recognize the State of Palestine. Norway and Ireland followed, as well as Slovenia.

In June, Spain also announced it would join South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide in its war on Gaza.

Irene Montero, a Spanish Member of the EU Parliament, accused in September the Commission of supporting genocide in Gaza, saying it “is only possible due to the necessary complicity of the United States and Europe.”

“When a criminal state murders more than 41,000 people, half of them children; when it destroys 60% of homes, 85% of schools, 65% of roads; when it forcibly displaces over 80% of the population; and when it blocks the entry of water, energy, medicine, and humanitarian aid. It is not a war; it’s genocide,” Montero told the EU parliament this week.

“A genocide that is only possible due to the necessary complicity of the United States and Europe, which provide economic, military, and political support to the perpetrators of the genocide,” she added.

Montero, a representative of the Spanish left-wing Unidas Podemos party, went on to question why an arms embargo has not been enforced against Israel.

In July, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged the West to reject “double standards” regarding the war on Gaza.

“If we are telling our people that we are supporting Ukraine because we are defending international law, this is the same as what we have to do towards Gaza,” he said at NATO’s 75th-anniversary summit in Washington.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,825 Palestinians have been killed, and 96910 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)