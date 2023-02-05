By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel will study the possibility of supplying Ukraine with the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system, Israeli rightwing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Netanyahu’s latest comments during an interview with the French LCI channel are the latest such statements about Israel’s willingness to support Ukraine in its war with Russia,

“The issue of arms supplies was considered and rejected by the previous Israeli government. I will study this issue and answer this matter in the most adequate manner,” Netanyahu said.

In an earlier interview with CNN on February 1, the Israeli leader also discussed such a possibility.

“If asked by all relevant parties, I’ll certainly consider it,” Netanyahu said.

On Sunday, Netanyahu also said that Israel has supplied Ukraine with humanitarian assistance and accepted a large number of Ukrainian refugees.

Netanyah’s repeated comments regarding weapon supplies to Ukraine are consistent with his election promises, where he pledged that he would consider supplying weapons to Ukraine if elected.

For Israel, further support for Russia could undermine its regional influence, especially as Russia and Iran have cemented their alliance further since the start of the war.

On January 29, drones that are believed to be Israeli attacked an Iranian military factory in the city of Isfahan. Some suspect that the operation also involved Ukraine, especially since Kyiv had accused Tehran repeatedly of supplying Moscow with cheap, but effective drones.

For its part, Moscow has issued several stern warnings to Tel Aviv to stay out of the war.

