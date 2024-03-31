By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The surgery will take place on Sunday evening under full anesthesia and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will be temporarily taking over his duties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery on Sunday night, his office said in a statement, adding that his deputy prime minister will temporarily take over his duties.

The office said that Netanyahu has been diagnosed with a hernia during a “routine examination on Saturday night” and that the surgery will take place on Sunday evening “under full anesthesia”.

“Justice Minister Yariv Levin will be temporarily taking over his duties,” the statement further said.

The New York Times noted on Sunday that “the operation comes at a time when Mr. Netanyahu is under mounting pressure as the war in Gaza drags on and international calls for a cease-fire grow louder.”

NEW: 🇮🇱Netanyahu has been diagnosed with a severe hernia, and he will undergo emergency surgery tonight under full anesthesia; his deputy will take his duties – Kann pic.twitter.com/mfHLswYvAg — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) March 31, 2024

Mounting Protests

More than a dozen protestors were arrested on Saturday after Israeli police deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protestors in Tel Aviv calling on the government to do more to secure the release of captives held by the Resistance in Gaza.

The Times of Israel said the protests on Saturday evening “were among the largest” since October 7. According to the paper, tens of thousands turned out for mass protests across Israel.

These protesters were then joined by those who attended the weekly demonstrations held by captives’ families in Tel Aviv after “speakers called on attendees ‘to take to the streets’ and join the anti-government protesters (..) announcing an apparent discontinuation of the separate gathering,” the paper reported.

In a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum spokesman Haim Rubinstein said on X: “The rallies are over, the protests have begun.”

In another report, families of Israeli captives threatened that if a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas is not reached soon, “we will burn the country.”

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the families said in a statement outside the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv that “Netanyahu leaves them no choice, as he rejects proposals and takes a hardline stance, preventing an Israeli proposal in the negotiations,” describing the premier’s behavior as “a crime and unimaginable.”

Popularity Continues to Decline

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s popularity continues to decline, according to a recent opinion poll published by the Israeli newspaper Maariv on Friday.

According to the poll, 45 percent of Israelis prefer Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party and current member of the War Cabinet, as prime minister, while only 38% percent think Netanyahu is still suitable for his position.

The survey also highlights a consistent decline in the Likud Party’s popularity, led by Netanyahu, similar to previous polls conducted after October 7.

According to the survey, the National Unity party would secure 33 seats in the 120-seat Knesset if elections were held today, up from its current 12 seats.

In contrast, the poll indicated that the Likud party would only secure 19 seats, down from its current 32 in the parliament.

The opposition New Hope party led by Gideon Sa’ar, which withdrew from the National Unity party, would obtain four seats, the poll said.

The Religious Zionist Party headed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich would not be able to pass the electoral threshold, according to the results.

The opinion poll showed the group supporting Netanyahu would win 46 seats, while the group against him would win 64 seats.

(The Palestine Chronicle)