Netanyahu’s Likud Set to Lose Half of Knesset Seats – Opinion Poll

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Channel 13 pointed out that “Likud’s collapse has been ongoing since the outbreak of the war.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party would lose half of its MPs in parliament if elections were to be held now, the latest opinion poll shows.

According to the poll released by Israeli Channel 13 on Thursday, the Likud party would only win 16 seats in the Israeli parliament (Knesset) if elections were held today.

Former Defence Minister Benny Gantz’s National Unity party, a centrist and liberal political alliance, would be the largest in the Knesset with 38 seats, up from its current 12 seats, the poll suggests.

The survey shows that the Yesh Atid (There is a Future) led by Yair Lapid has also lost popularity and would lose its parliamentary strength from 24 MPs to 15MPs. It would be the third-largest party in the Knesset if elections were held now.

The Likud party currently holds 32 seats in the 120-member Knesset. According to reports, recent polls have consistently shown a decline in the Likud’s popularity over the past few months.

“If elections were held today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party would win only 16 seats, just one more than Yair Lapid’s party,” Channel 13 added.

It also reportedly said that “if elections were held now, the coalition parties, which include Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Jewish Power, and Religious Zionism, would only secure 45 seats, compared to the current 64.”

In order to form a government in Israel, the confidence of at least 61 members of the Knesset is required.

Former Mossad Chief’s Support

The poll suggests that, in contrast, opposition parties could win 71 seats. The Democratic Front for Peace and the Arab List for Change alliance would secure four seats.

According to the poll results, the survey also indicates that if Netanyahu were replaced as the Likud leader by former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, the party would secure 23 seats. This is in comparison to 33 for the National Unity party.

The survey was conducted by Israeli polling expert Camil Fuchs and included a random sample of 700 Israelis, with a margin of error of 3.7%, the channel said.

According to reports, there is currently no indication of the possibility of parliamentary elections amid Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip.

However, Israeli estimates suggest the possibility of Israel returning to the polls after the war, reports say.

(PC, Anadolu, TRT)