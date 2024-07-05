Six Palestinians Killed in Israeli Raid on Jenin – West Bank Update

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least six Palestinians have been killed and several others injured by Israeli occupation forces after they besieged a house for more than four hours in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. This is a developing story.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, Israeli military units stormed Jenin on Friday and surrounded a house in the western part of the city.

The Israeli forces used loudspeakers to demand the surrender of those inside the house, before attacking it with shoulder-fired missiles, setting the house on fire.

WAFA said the killings occurred following a drone strike.

The Ministry of Health identified the deceased as Ahmed Bassem Al-Amouri, 20; Qusay Amjad Hazouz, 23; Fouad Iyad Ashqar, 25; Yassin Al-Aridi, 30; Muhammad Mahmoud Jabareen, 54; and Hammam Hashash, 23.

Photos shared by the Quds News Network showed a burned-out house with a civil defense team as well as paramedics inspecting the house.

Five Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/K1XRDV3Lk9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 5, 2024

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its crews responded to two serious injuries near the Ibn Sina Hospital in the city. An 18-year-old youth sustained a gunshot wound to the neck inflicted by Israeli forces, while the hospital received another critical head injury case.

Teargas Fired at Reporters

Israeli forces fired teargas at journalists covering the military incursion, while an Israeli army D9 bulldozer wreaked havoc in the area, destroying infrastructure.

A vehicle also caught alight after it was targeted with live ammunition by Israeli forces.

Nablus, Beita

During the early hours of Friday, intense armed clashes took place between resistance fighters and invading occupation forces in the old city of Nablus.

Elsewhere, near the town of Beita, Israeli occupation forces fired teargas at peaceful anti-occupation protesters.

Muslim worshippers performed Friday prayers outdoors in Beita on land threatened with confiscation by the Israeli occupation forces.

BREAKING: Israeli army snipers shoot a father and his son standing on the roof of their own home in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/Uh8jAcTB1m — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 5, 2024

Ramallah

Palestinians on Friday fended off an attack by illegal Jewish settlers on the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah, reported WAFA.

The report said dozens of settlers from the colony of ‘Ateret, built illegally on Umm Safa lands, attacked the outskirts of the village and cut off the water supply to the village.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their properties has dramatically increased since the onset of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Several countries have imposed sanctions against Israeli colonists accused of committing acts of violence against the Palestinian people in the West Bank.

Hebron (Al Khalil)

Israeli occupation forces assaulted two Palestinian brothers and arrested one of them on Friday morning after raiding their home in the city of Hebron (Al Khalil), south of the occupied West Bank.

WAFA reported that Israeli forces arrested Shereef al-Din Riyad Abu Ramouz after raiding his home and physically assaulting him.

The soldiers beat Shereef al-Din during the attack. They also physically assaulted his brother Ayoub and reportedly stole 40,000 shekels from inside the house.

Human rights organizations have continuously raised concerns over the treatment of Palestinians under Israeli military occupation, citing incidents of arbitrary arrests, violence, and property seizures, reported WAFA.

(PC, WAFA)