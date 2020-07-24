New DNC Platform Opposes Annexation, BDS, Fails to Mention ‘Occupation’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United States Democratic party released a draft of its 2020 platform on Wednesday, in which it refrained from mentioning the Israeli occupation by name.

The 80-page document serves as the blueprint for the party’s political priorities over the course of four years. The final document will be released next month.

Although, in their draft, the “Democrats oppose any unilateral steps by either side—including annexation—that undermine prospects for two states,” they failed to criticize Israel’s illegal occupation of East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Isreal occupied Palestinian territories in June 1967, an act that violates international law and human rights conventions.

The draft also recognizes Jerusalem as the “capital of Israel” and opposes the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement, and “any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel.”

Below, is the Democratic party’s position on Palestine and Israel, as articulated in their draft:

“Democrats believe a strong, secure, and democratic Israel is vital to the interests of the United States. Our commitment to Israel’s security, its qualitative military edge, its right to defend itself, and the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding is ironclad.” “Democrats recognize the worth of every Israeli and every Palestinian. That’s why we will work to help bring to an end a conflict that has brought so much pain to so many. We support a negotiated two-state solution that ensures Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state with recognized borders and upholds the right of Palestinians to live in freedom and security in a viable state of their own.” “Democrats oppose any unilateral steps by either side—including annexation—that undermine prospects for two states. Democrats will continue to stand against incitement and terror. We oppose settlement expansion. We believe that while Jerusalem is a matter for final status negotiations, it should remain the capital of Israel, an undivided city accessible to people of all faiths.” “Democrats will restore U.S.-Palestinian diplomatic ties and critical assistance to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza, consistent with U.S. law. We oppose any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement while protecting the Constitutional right of our citizens to free speech.”

