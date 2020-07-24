Palestinian Child Abducted and Interrogated by Undercover Israeli Soldiers (VIDEOS)

12-year-old Moath Ewewi was abducted and interrogated by undercover Israeli soldiers in East Jerusalem. (Photo: Video Grab)

A 12-year-old Palestinian child was kidnapped by undercover Israeli soldiers yesterday from the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya and released hours later, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local witnesses said that undercover Israeli forces in a civilian car abducted Moath Ewewi in and drove him away to an unknown destination.

Over the last few months, Israeli police forces have been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

This systematic and widespread campaign is aimed at oppressing and making life miserable for all who live there as part of efforts to push the native residents out of the holy city.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces rounded up three Palestinians after breaking into their houses today in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, claiming to search for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, Palestinians in Jerusalem have witnessed a noticeable escalation in Israeli attacks, home raids and arrest campaigns lately, which is seen as an attempt to put more pressure on Palestinian natives of Jerusalem to force them to leave the city and clear the way for new Jewish-only settlement projects.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

