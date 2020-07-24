Palestinian Child Abducted and Interrogated by Undercover Israeli Soldiers (VIDEOS)

A 12-year-old Palestinian child was kidnapped by undercover Israeli soldiers yesterday from the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya and released hours later, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local witnesses said that undercover Israeli forces in a civilian car abducted Moath Ewewi in and drove him away to an unknown destination.

Undercover and armed Israeli police abducting and choking a Palestinian child, Moath Ewewi,12 years old, in Isawiya yesterday. This follows months of injuring and arresting children in the besieged East Jerusalem neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/ob5R4ZQreC — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) July 24, 2020

Over the last few months, Israeli police forces have been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

This systematic and widespread campaign is aimed at oppressing and making life miserable for all who live there as part of efforts to push the native residents out of the holy city.

After he was released, 12-year-old Moath Ewewi talked about his experience of being snatched by the undercover Israeli forces, including how they hit him in the vehicle.https://t.co/FLdQlixxnh pic.twitter.com/hH4ghkBzJb — Ben White (@benabyad) July 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Israeli forces rounded up three Palestinians after breaking into their houses today in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, claiming to search for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, Palestinians in Jerusalem have witnessed a noticeable escalation in Israeli attacks, home raids and arrest campaigns lately, which is seen as an attempt to put more pressure on Palestinian natives of Jerusalem to force them to leave the city and clear the way for new Jewish-only settlement projects.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)