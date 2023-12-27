New Israeli Massacres Kill Scores of Palestinians as Communications are Cut off in Gaza

Scores of Palestinian civilians, most of them children and women, were killed or wounded on Wednesday, in a series of Israeli raids on various sites of the Gaza Strip.

Central Gaza

Israeli aircraft launched violent raids targeting the central region of the Gaza Strip, especially the Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited eyewitnesses as saying that there are a number of slain citizens still lying on the ground, and ambulances and civil defense crews cannot reach them, due to the intensity of the bombing.

Al-Jazeera reported that at least five people were killed as Israeli forces targeted the Al-Maghazi girls school, which hosted hundreds of displaced refugees, with artillery shelling.

Israeli artillery and warplanes also targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians, who were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs and Al-Awda Hospitals.

The Bureij camp in central Gaza. was also subjected to intense and continuous artillery shelling.

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and a number were wounded in an Israeli bombing of a school housing displaced people in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/KvZsuXqOVh pic.twitter.com/hpQSpn3IEn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2023

Northern Gaza

Israeli aircraft and artillery bombed Gaza City, especially the Shejaiya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods. They also targeted a house in the Al-Katiba area, and there are reports of killed and wounded.

Eyewitnesses reported that more than 60 citizens were missing as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a three-story residential building near Al-Azhar University in Gaza City.

In the Al-Saftawi area in Gaza City, six people were killed and transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital as a result of sniper operations carried out by Israeli soldiers who mounted some buildings and targeted everyone who moved there.

The Jabaliya al-Balad region and the northern Gaza Strip, especially in Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun, are also subjected to heavy bombardment by Israeli artillery and aircraft. There is a lack of information due to communications and internet outages in some areas.

Southern Gaza

The areas east of the city of Rafah, Al-Fokhari, and the eastern areas of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip are reportedly under artillery shelling.

This is the seventh time that Israeli forces have cut off communications and internet services from the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression on October 7.

On the 82nd day of the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army continued its military operations by land, air and sea.https://t.co/KvZsuXqOVh pic.twitter.com/xq75O2LkYI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2023

The interruption of communications and the internet is accompanied by an escalation in the massacres committed by the occupation forces against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,915 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,918 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)