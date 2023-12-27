GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Intensifies Shelling of Central Gaza | Iran Threatens Retaliation | Israeli Crimes in Gaza Continue | More Soldiers Killed – DAY 82

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 82nd day of the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army continued its military operations by land, air and sea. Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas broadcast videos of its fighters targeting Israeli military vehicles penetrating the Sheikh al-Zayed area in northern Gaza. Iran threatened retaliation against the assassination by Israel of one of its top generals in Syria, while the Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah escalated its attacks on Israeli occupation soldiers in south Lebanon. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,915 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,918 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Wednesday, December 27, 12:20 pm (GMT+3)

BEN-GVIR: Israeli Minister of National Security Ben Gvir said that the reason for not extending the term of the Prison Service Commissioner was “her leniency with Hamas prisoners and her negotiations to improve their conditions.”

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens are currently sounding in the settlements surrounding Gaza.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army fired smoke bombs and artillery shelling east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, December 27, 11:00 am (GMT+3)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army is pushing to discuss a plan for the post-war scenario but the political level does not allow this.

HEZBOLLAH: Our forces targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Bahri site.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli gunboats bomb the coast of Rafah.

ISREALI MEDIA: Six missiles launched from Lebanese territory towards Ras Naqoura were intercepted.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Ras Naqoura in the Western Galilee, and they indicated the explosion of Israeli interceptor missiles in the airspace of the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

IRAN: Israel seeks to drag the rest of the regional parties into the conflict.

AL-JAZEERA: Clashes took place between the Israeli occupation army and the Palestinian resistance in Juhr al-Dik, south of Gaza City.

Wednesday, December 27, 10:00 am (GMT+3)

AL-QUDS: Our fighters bombed Nahal Oz with 107 rockets and mortar shells.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to discuss the next phase of the war at the War Council meeting and postponed it to an indefinite date.

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and a number were wounded in an Israeli bombing of a school housing displaced people in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, December 27, 09:00 am (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation artillery continued to bombard areas in Gaza City, noting that the sounds of violent clashes were heard.

Wednesday, December 27, 07:25 am (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Intense Israeli shelling of areas east of the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two soldiers and one officer killed in Gaza fighting.

