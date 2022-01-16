Palestinian Runner Wins First Place in Egypt Marathon Race

Palestinian runner Sami Nateel, of the Al-Maghazi Services Club in the Gaza Strip, won on Friday the first place in the 5K race at the Egypt International Marathon , the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

During the race, which was held in the Luxor Governorate in Egypt, Nateel ran a distance of five kilometers in sixteen minutes.

Runners from 32 nationalities took part in the 29th edition of the Egyptian International Marathon this morning, the marathon started from the vicinity of the Temple of Hatshepsut. pic.twitter.com/eqMl5erdgO — Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) January 14, 2022

32 countries around the world participated in the marathon, most notably the United States, the UK, Greece, Italy, Germany, Jordan, Egypt, China, Taiwan, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Portugal, Poland and Hungary.

The marathon was held for the 29th consecutive year under the auspices of the Egyptian ministries of Tourism and Youth, as is considered one of the oldest marathons held in Africa and the Middle East.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)