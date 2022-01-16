Palestinian Runner Wins First Place in Egypt Marathon Race

January 16, 2022 Articles, Features
Palestinian runner Sami Nateel wins the 5k race at the Egypt International Marathon. (Photo: via WAFA)

Palestinian runner Sami Nateel, of the Al-Maghazi Services Club in the Gaza Strip, won on Friday the first place in the 5K race at the Egypt International Marathon , the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

During the race, which was held in the Luxor Governorate in Egypt, Nateel ran a distance of five kilometers in sixteen minutes.

32 countries around the world participated in the marathon, most notably the United States, the UK, Greece, Italy, Germany, Jordan, Egypt, China, Taiwan, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Portugal, Poland and Hungary.

The marathon was held for the 29th consecutive year under the auspices of the Egyptian ministries of Tourism and Youth, as is considered one of the oldest marathons held in Africa and the Middle East.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*