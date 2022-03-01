NGO: Israel Violates Rights of Palestinian Journalists

The Journalists Support Committee reported dozens of Israeli rights violations against Palestinian journalists last month, in a statement released on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency said.

According to the Arab NGO, Israeli violations varied from arrests, intimidation, shooting, physical assault to using journalists as human shields.

BREAKING: #Palestinian journalist Mohsen Shalaldeh was injured by Israeli rubber-coated bullets while covering Israeli human rights violations in Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/zPOCnKr1nC — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 1, 2022

The NGO added 28 Palestinian journalists were injured in February, in attacks by Israeli forces and Hewish settlers while covering demolitions of Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem.

It documented six cases when journalists were used as human shields by Israeli forces during clashes with Palestinian protesters.

The statement also said two journalists were detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin last month.

Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists since the start of 2021 pic.twitter.com/y6wcyZCx2B — Denny Cormier (@santafeez) October 2, 2021

“Israeli forces, in collaboration with settlers, disrupted the work of Palestinian journalists more than 34 times in February,” it added. According to the NGO, the social media accounts of seven Palestinian journalists were suspended for alleged violations of publication rules.

These Israeli violations aim to “obliterate the reality of its crimes and terrorism against the Palestinians,” the statement said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)