Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Jenin

Shadi Najim, 18, (L) and Abdullah al-Hosari, 22, were killed by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday, while a third was injured, during an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Security sources said that an Israeli special force sneaked into the refugee camp after midnight in vehicles bearing Palestinian registration plates.

They added that Israeli special units stormed several houses in the camp, occupied their roofs, and fired indiscriminately at anyone who moved.

The same sources reported that former prisoner Abdullah Al-Hosari, 22, from Jenin camp, was killed, while two other young men were critically injured with live bullets in the abdomen and head, adding that they were admitted to a city hospital.

Later, security and medical sources announced that Shadi Najim, 18, died as a result of his critical wounds, which he sustained with live bullets in the head.

WAFA correspondent stated that the occupation forces detained former prisoner, Imad Jamal Abu Al-Heija, after raiding his house in the camp.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

