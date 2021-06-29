Nizar Banat’s Family Seeks International Probe

The family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat, who was murdered by the PA last week, has called for a local-international investigative mission to look into what led to his death, Arab48 reported yesterday.

In response to the Palestinian Authority’s announcement that its investigation committee had started probing the events that led to Banat’s death, the family held a press conference in Hebron, Banat’s birthplace, and announced their rejection of this committee “because all of its parties are affiliates to PA.”

Banat’s father blamed PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and the chief of his protective apparatus, Ziad Hab Al-Reeh, for the “murder” of his son.

“We will take the case of our son to the international community,” he said, stating that his son’s case “is no longer a family or national issue but an international issue.”

“We want a local-international investigation mission. Anything else is rejected,” he added.

Banat was a candidate for the Palestinian Legislative Council election which should have been held early this year. The election was canceled by PA President Mahmoud Abbas. He was also an outspoken critic of the PA.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)