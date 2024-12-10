‘Not the First Instance’ – Palestinian Detainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Israeli Prison

December 10, 2024 News
Palestinian prisoners are subject to abuse and torture. (File Photo: Physicians for Human Rights - Israel, via Wikimedia Commons)

“This is not the first instance of poisoning in Etzion, as similar cases have been recorded multiple times over the past few years.”

A number of Palestinian detainees in Israel’s Etzion prison in the southern occupied West Bank are suffering from severe food poisoning after consuming spoiled food, according to a Palestinian prisoners’ rights group.

A lawyer for the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs, after visiting nine prisoners on Sunday at Etzion Detention Center, relayed that they had suffered poisoning after displaying similar symptoms following their meals,” said the Palestinian Prisoners Society, on Monday, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“This is not the first instance of poisoning in Etzion, as similar cases have been recorded multiple times over the past few years,” it added.

Amani Sarahna, the media coordinator for the Palestinian Prisoners Society, told Anadolu that Etzion, which currently holds 111 detainees, serves as a temporary detention and investigation center where prisoners are later transferred to other facilities.

Sarahna noted that the affected prisoners did not receive any medical treatment.

Diarrhea, Vomiting

The Commission of Detainees’ Affairs confirmed that a significant number of detainees under interrogation at Etzion suffered from poisoning due to spoiled food served to them by the prison administration.

Based on the information provided by their lawyer, the commission said detainees experienced severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, weakness, fatigue, facial yellowing, significant fluid loss and an inability to stand after consuming the meals. Many fainted, said Anadolu.

The commission accused the prison administration of “deliberately subjecting detainees to harsh punishment since the start of the (Israeli) assault on Gaza. This includes prolonged hunger, providing poor-quality meals in both quantity and quality, and subjecting those who protest to severe beatings and solitary confinement.”

Call for Intervention

The commission called on all international organizations to “intervene urgently to alleviate their suffering and ensure their protection in Israeli prisons.”

According to the commission and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the total number of arrests in the West Bank since the beginning of the ongoing war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023 has exceeded 12,000.

This includes dozens of Palestinian workers and thousands from Gaza, whose numbers have not yet been fully documented.

(Anadolu, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*