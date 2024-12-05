New Massacre in Mawasi – Israeli War Crimes in Gaza Continue

Other massacres and violence targeting civilians took place elsewhere in the Strip.

45 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 others were injured on Wednesday night throughout the Gaza Strip, Al-Mayadeen reported, citing Palestinian medical sources.

More than half of those killed, 23, died in an Israeli massacre in the Khan Yunis Mawasi area.

The death toll is expected to rise as many bodies remain buried under the rubble and burnt tents.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in Israeli shelling.

Family members of Irish citizens & our friends Omar & Dalal Al Shaqaqi, were murdered in the latest Israeli war crime atrocity at Al Mawasi, #Gaza this evening. Israeli missiles incinerated their tents. Al Mawasi is a so called ‘safe area’.#GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/OCZYgqRdjb — Declan Kearney (@DeclanKearneySF) December 4, 2024

Palestinian civil defense crews recovered the bodies of three people who were killed earlier by the Israeli army in Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah.

Three Palestinaisn were also killed and a number of others were wounded when an Israeli military drone targeted the vicinity of the Shujaiya cemetery, east of Gaza City.

Several medical staff at the Indonesian hospital were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation shelling of water tanks.

Additionally, the Israeli occupation vehicles fired at the vicinity of Tal Al-Hawa area and the areas of Al-Mina and Ansar in Gaza City.

Israeli helicopters also fired on the center and east of Rafah, and east of Khuza’a and Al-Fukhari town east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,580 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,739 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/D67RCLf1f9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 5, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,580 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,739 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)