Over 100 Hollywood Stars Criticize Israel’s Labeling of Palestinian NGOs in Open Letter

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than 100 celebrities have signed an open letter to condemn Israel’s decision to label six prominent Palestinian human rights groups as ‘terrorist organizations’, Sky News reported.

The signatories of the letter include Susan Sarandon, Ken Loach, Richard Gere, Mark Ruffalo, and Claire Floy, among others.

Richard Gere, Tilda Swinton, Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon join over 100 other celebrities in calling on Israel to rescind terrorist designation – https://t.co/jnrtP1z0mH by @michaelarria on @mondoweiss #Palestine #StandWithThe6 pic.twitter.com/nXkNq33w6G — al whit (@soitiz) November 17, 2021

In the letter, Israel’s decision is described as “an unprecedented and blanket attack on Palestinian human rights defenders”. The letter adds that “the designations target six of the most eminent Palestinian human rights defenders engaged in critical human rights work and cover all aspects of civil society in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

On October 21, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz declared six Palestinian human rights groups to be terrorist organizations, claiming they are “secretly linked” to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) – a leftist resistance group that Israel considers a ‘terrorist organization’.

The rights groups Humans Rights Watch and Amnesty International released statements calling the Israeli decision a brazen attack on human rights.

(The Palestine Chronicle)