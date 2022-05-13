Over 200 Human Rights Organizations Call for International Investigation into Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

229 Arab and international Human Rights Organizations and Networks strongly condemned the assassination of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces while covering the storming of the Jenin refugee camp Wednesday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Journalist Ali Al-Samoudi was also shot in the back.

The signatories affirmed that Abu Akleh’s killing is a deliberate and premeditated act and a full-fledged assassination operation.

In an interview with Palestine Deep Dive (PDD), distinguished Palestinian journalist and author, Dr. Ramzy Baroud discusses the killing of the iconic Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh. Read full statements by Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/LzU8NGN6ti pic.twitter.com/pijLWR3elc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 12, 2022

“The martyr Shireen Abu Akleh is a direct victim of organized state terrorism, which behaves with the mentality of criminal gangs,” the signatories stressed.

This crime came as a result of the systematic incitement against Palestinian journalists for their professional role in revealing the truth and exposing Israeli crimes.

The killing of prominent Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is a “potential war crime”, UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, said in an interview with a Turkish news agency on Wednesday. Full story on https://t.co/gSqaEK291l pic.twitter.com/M3QG5s30Wp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 12, 2022

The signatories stressed that the Israeli occupation forces, by their heinous act, want to obscure the truth and cover up their heinous crimes against the Palestinian people.

The signatories called for the opening of a neutral, independent, and transparent international investigation under the supervision of the International Criminal Court.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)