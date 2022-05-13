Over 200 Human Rights Organizations Call for International Investigation into Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

May 13, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinians in Gaza mobilize following the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

229 Arab and international Human Rights Organizations and Networks strongly condemned the assassination of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces while covering the storming of the Jenin refugee camp Wednesday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Journalist Ali Al-Samoudi was also shot in the back.

The signatories affirmed that Abu Akleh’s killing is a deliberate and premeditated act and a full-fledged assassination operation.

“The martyr Shireen Abu Akleh is a direct victim of organized state terrorism, which behaves with the mentality of criminal gangs,” the signatories stressed.

This crime came as a result of the systematic incitement against Palestinian journalists for their professional role in revealing the truth and exposing Israeli crimes.

The signatories stressed that the Israeli occupation forces, by their heinous act, want to obscure the truth and cover up their heinous crimes against the Palestinian people.

The signatories called for the opening of a neutral, independent, and transparent international investigation under the supervision of the International Criminal Court.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*