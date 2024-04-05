‘Very Firm Will’ – Spain to Recognize State of Palestine before July

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares reiterated on Thursday his country’s commitment to “recognize the state of Palestine before July”.

Albares confirmed in a statement Spain’s intention to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state, aligning with the previously stated position by the president, before July, as per the minister’s statement.

During an interview with state-owned radio RNE, Albares emphasized Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s strong determination towards this goal.

Sanchez “has a very firm will for it. We are talking with our European partners, as well as our Arab partners,” Albares said.

He highlighted that Spain is engaged in an active dialogue with global actors to establish a “realistic and viable” Palestinian state, which is crucial for Middle East peace.

The foreign minister proposed the establishment of a Palestinian national authority, which would focus on delivering “basic services” and ensuring “territorial continuity”.

Albares suggested the authority’s connection with a corridor and access to Gaza’s seaport, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Expressing the need for political will to implement the established formula, Albares stressed the importance of commitment.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, Albares conveyed Spain’s steadfast support for Gaza ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid access, and the recognition of the Palestinian state, underscoring Spain’s efforts for peace.

He conversado con el nuevo PM y ministro de Exteriores palestino, Mohammad Mustafa. Le he trasladado el firme compromiso de España con el alto el fuego en Gaza, la entrada sin obstáculos de ayuda humanitaria, y el reconocimiento del Estado palestino. España trabaja para la paz. — José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) April 5, 2024

“I have spoken with the new Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Mustafa,” he wrote.

“I have conveyed to him Spain’s firm commitment to the cease-fire in Gaza, unhindered entry of humanitarian aid, and the recognition of the Palestinian state. Spain is working for peace.”

‘Strategic Relation’

Sanchez has been a staunch critic of Israel’s Gaza offensive since the start of the conflict, standing out in a cautious and divided Europe.

Following the killing of seven aid workers with the World Central Kitchen, he described the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “supposed explanations” as “totally unacceptable and insufficient”.

He added that Spain was waiting for a full and detailed account of the killings before deciding “what action we’ll take with regard to the government of Prime Minister Netanyahu”.

Sanchez is now leading an initiative to push his EU partners to recognize a Palestinian state and take concrete action over Israel’s conduct of the war.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera on Thursday, Sanchez said Israel’s actions in Gaza could even lead the EU to debate “whether we continue with this strategic relation or not”.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,091 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,750 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)