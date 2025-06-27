Oxycodone Discovered in Aid Flour Bags, Gaza Condemns ‘Heinous Crime’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s Media Office accused the US and Israel of planting narcotics in aid shipments and operating deadly aid centers that have killed over 500 Palestinians since May.

The Government Media Office in Gaza has strongly condemned on Friday the discovery of narcotic pills inside flour bags distributed from aid centers overseen by the United States and Israel.

According to Al-Jazeera, the office reported having documented four testimonies from citizens who discovered oxycodone pills hidden in flour sacks originating from what it described as the “death trap” aid hubs known as the American-Israeli aid centers.

Palestinian officials called the incident a “heinous crime” targeting both public health and the social cohesion of Palestinian society.

The Palestinian Bureau squarely blamed the Israeli occupation army, accusing it of seeking to promote addiction and dismantle the social fabric from within.

Citizens were urged to exercise caution, thoroughly inspect food supplies from these centers, and report any suspicious findings.

Since May 27, Israel and the United States have been operating a controversial aid distribution program through a body known as the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” which functions outside the oversight of the United Nations and established international aid agencies.

The initiative, critics say, forces starving Palestinians into a deadly dilemma: risk being shot or die from hunger.

Testimonies from Israeli soldiers and officers, published in Haaretz, revealed that commanders issued direct orders to open fire on unarmed Palestinians approaching these aid centers—despite knowing the civilians posed no threat.

These admissions come amid widespread reports of Israeli attacks on starving civilians near food distribution points.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 549 Palestinians have been killed and over 4,000 wounded near aid centers and food truck gathering points since the program began.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, described the aid scheme as “abhorrent” and directly responsible for the ongoing loss of life.

The United Nations has condemned it as an “Israeli military humanitarian aid operation” that flagrantly violates internationally accepted standards of humanitarian assistance.

(PC, AJA)