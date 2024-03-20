Once upon a Time in Shati – The Old Man and the Secret Hummus Recipe (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

Once upon a time, a man, by the name of Saeed Talib lived in a refugee camp called Shati.

Shati, in Arabic, means the Beach, and Talib lived very close to the beach. There, he had several shops, a thriving business that sold Hummus, among other Palestinian food.

Talib’s hummus had a secret recipe, which he claimed was inherited from his family that crossed the land of Palestine, from the coastal north to the coastal south during the Nakba, generations ago.

When Israel attacked Shati last November, destroying it along with Talib’s Humus shops, the man, with other survivors, fled to Rafah, seeking safety.

Then, the month of Ramadan came, and the little food available for people to break their fast after a long day of hunger and worship, was not enough to feed the masses.

It was then that the old Saeed Talib stepped in. He may have lost his shops but not his secret recipe.

So, he opened a makeshift restaurant using a tent and a few plastic tables. Volunteers poured in to help, some finding garbanzo beans and other ingredients, while others prepared and served the food.

Though hundreds of thousands of Palestinains live in Rafah in squalid tents without the most basic requirement for a dignified life, Saeed Talib brought them joy and a sense of community.

He hopes to go back to his camp after the war, rebuild his shops, and continue to spread Palestinian culture until the last breath.

The end.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)