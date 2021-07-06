PA Releases Palestinian Journalist Alaa Al-Rimawi after 3 Days of Hunger Strike

The Palestinian Public Prosecution today released journalist Alaa Al-Rimawi after detaining him for three days.

Al-Rimawi’s lawyer, Gandhi Al-Rubei, said that the Public Prosecution “closed Al-Rimawi’s file, and he will not be tried.” Al-Rimawi runs the J-Media network and works as a correspondent for the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera Mubasher.

After three days of detention and hunger strike, Palestinian Authority has released the Palestinian journalist and rights activist Alaa al-Rimawi.https://t.co/05spVxf5EQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 6, 2021

On Sunday, July 4, Al-Rimawi started his first day of an open hunger strike in protest against his arrest by the Palestinian Authority over a speech he gave at the funeral of the Nizar Banat.

#Palestine: @RSF_inter calls for the immediate release of Alaa Al-Rimawi! The authorities took the pretext of the presence of this critical journalist at the funeral of the opponent Nizar Banat and of the speech he delivered to imprison him. pic.twitter.com/EabK8DvAJb — RSF in English (@RSF_en) July 5, 2021

Banat died on June 24, hours after he was arrested by a Palestinian security force in Hebron (Al-Khalil). His family believes Palestinian security forces beat him to death.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)