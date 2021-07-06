PA Releases Palestinian Journalist Alaa Al-Rimawi after 3 Days of Hunger Strike

July 6, 2021 Blog, News
Palestinian journalist Alaa al-Rimawi. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Palestinian Public Prosecution today released journalist Alaa Al-Rimawi after detaining him for three days.

Al-Rimawi’s lawyer, Gandhi Al-Rubei, said that the Public Prosecution “closed Al-Rimawi’s file, and he will not be tried.” Al-Rimawi runs the J-Media network and works as a correspondent for the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera Mubasher.

On Sunday, July 4, Al-Rimawi started his first day of an open hunger strike in protest against his arrest by the Palestinian Authority over a speech he gave at the funeral of the Nizar Banat.

Banat died on June 24, hours after he was arrested by a Palestinian security force in Hebron (Al-Khalil). His family believes Palestinian security forces beat him to death.

