Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Suppress Anti-Settlement Protests in West Bank

At least 13 Palestinians were injured on Friday as Israeli forces suppressed anti-settlement protests in various parts of the occupied West Bank, The New Arab reported.

Local sources told The New Arab’s Arabic-language sister site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that three people were injured by metal-coated rubber bullets as Israeli forces clashed with demonstrators taking part in the weekly anti-settlement protest in the town of Kafr Qaddum in the northern West Bank.

Israeli forces also attacked anti-settlement activists in the Tal Al-Rumeidah area of Hebron in the southern West Bank, detaining three foreign activists as they toured the area and closing it off as a “military zone”.

10 Palestinians were also injured by tear gas on Friday, as Israeli forces suppressed a protest against the establishment of a settlement outpost near the town of Beita south of Nablus.

The incoming Israeli government, which is likely to be led by Benjamin Netanyahu and considered the most extreme ever in Israel’s history, has promised to recognize unauthorized outposts established by settlers on seized Palestinian land.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)