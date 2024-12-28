PA Security Officer Killed in Jenin – Fierce Clashes in Tulkarm

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since October 7, 2023, PA security forces have been implicated in the deaths of 15 Palestinians, including Resistance fighters, children, and protesters supporting Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) Presidential Guard announced on Saturday the killing of Major Hussein Ahmed Nassar from Yatta during the ongoing campaign in Jenin.

Since the beginning of the campaign, the PA has reported five fatalities among its security forces.

These include Saher Arheel, also from the Presidential Guard, First Lieutenant Ibrahim Jumaa Al-Qaddoumi from the Preventive Security Service, Hassan Abdullah from General Intelligence, and Mahran Qadous from the Police Service.

Since the beginning of the military operation in Jenin, the PA security forces have killed five Palestinians, including two children and a Resistance leader.

هذه ليست إسرائيل

هذه ليست غزة

هذه سلطة العار تعدم الشاب ربحي الشلبي في جنين !!

إذا كان هذا لا يستدعي حراكاً شعبياً يسقط السلطة فما هو ؟!#ربحي_الشلبي pic.twitter.com/oRCKa2s3nb — Saeed Ziad | سعيد زياد (@saeedziad) December 10, 2024

On December 24, Ahmed Masoud Abu Labdeh was fatally shot by a PA sniper while walking with his wife in the Jenin camp.

Children Muhammad al-Amer and Majd Zidane were also killed on December 19, along with Yazid Ja’aysa, a leader of the Jenin Battalion, whose assassination was reportedly coordinated with Israeli forces.

Surveillance footage also documented, on December 10, the killing of Rebhi Al-Shalabi, whose body was dragged posthumously by PA forces.

Since October 7, 2023, PA security forces have been implicated in the deaths of 15 Palestinians, including Resistance fighters, children, and protesters supporting Gaza.

Farewell to the Martyrs Yazid Ja'ayseh and Muhammad Al-Amer

Citizens of Jenin city bid farewell to the two martyrs, Muhammad Al-Amer and Yazid Ja'ayseh, who were killed by Palestinian security forces two days ago without any prior warning while they were in the alleys of the… pic.twitter.com/qXkcbIKiHV — Free Palestine TV (@TVFreePalestine) December 19, 2024

Clashes in Tulkarm

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces carried out raids and arrests across the West Bank on Saturday, with intense clashes erupting in Tulkarm.

Israeli forces stormed the city from its western and southern entrances, patrolling main streets, the vicinity of Tulkarm camp, and the Ezbet al-Jarad suburb.

The Al-Qassam Brigades – Tulkarm Battalion reported engaging in fierce battles alongside other Resistance factions across multiple fronts.

Explosive devices were detonated against invading forces at several locations, including the Ghanem axis, the school’s neighborhood, and the camp entrance, according to QNN.

Perlawanan Al Qassam Batalyon Tulkarm

Tetap Gigih .Terus berlangsung . Mujahidin meledakkan serangkaian alat peledak di buldoser militer “Ejal” dan sejumlah kendaraan di poros “Lingkungan Al-Ghanem” di kamp Tulkarm, serangan langsung terhadap IDF Zionis. Tgl 24/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/cN4C8y0mt3 — @Topi_Merah Influenza pilek (@Andria75777) December 27, 2024

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarm Battalion confirmed its fighters clashed with occupation forces near Zenobia School and Nablus Street using bullets and explosive devices.

The occupation forces reportedly detained two young Palestinian men, Islam Muwaffaq Ghnaim and Karim Zaitawi, after raiding their homes.

In nearby Qaffin, Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli military vehicle with an explosive device, causing visible damage. Surveillance footage showed occupation forces dragging the damaged vehicle from the area.

Meanwhile, in Ramallah, Israeli forces raided the Jalazone refugee camp, detaining several Palestinians and conducting field interrogations, QNN reported.

(PC, QNN)