PA Security Officer Killed in Jenin – Fierce Clashes in Tulkarm

December 28, 2024 News
The Al-Qassam Brigade, Tulkarm Battalion, target an Israeli military vehicle in the Tulkarm camp. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Since October 7, 2023, PA security forces have been implicated in the deaths of 15 Palestinians, including Resistance fighters, children, and protesters supporting Gaza. 

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) Presidential Guard announced on Saturday the killing of Major Hussein Ahmed Nassar from Yatta during the ongoing campaign in Jenin. 

Since the beginning of the campaign, the PA has reported five fatalities among its security forces.

These include Saher Arheel, also from the Presidential Guard, First Lieutenant Ibrahim Jumaa Al-Qaddoumi from the Preventive Security Service, Hassan Abdullah from General Intelligence, and Mahran Qadous from the Police Service.  

Since the beginning of the military operation in Jenin, the PA security forces have killed five Palestinians, including two children and a Resistance leader.

On December 24, Ahmed Masoud Abu Labdeh was fatally shot by a PA sniper while walking with his wife in the Jenin camp. 

Children Muhammad al-Amer and Majd Zidane were also killed on December 19, along with Yazid Ja’aysa, a leader of the Jenin Battalion, whose assassination was reportedly coordinated with Israeli forces. 

Surveillance footage also documented, on December 10, the killing of Rebhi Al-Shalabi, whose body was dragged posthumously by PA forces.  

Clashes in Tulkarm

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces carried out raids and arrests across the West Bank on Saturday, with intense clashes erupting in Tulkarm. 

Israeli forces stormed the city from its western and southern entrances, patrolling main streets, the vicinity of Tulkarm camp, and the Ezbet al-Jarad suburb.

The Al-Qassam Brigades – Tulkarm Battalion reported engaging in fierce battles alongside other Resistance factions across multiple fronts. 

Explosive devices were detonated against invading forces at several locations, including the Ghanem axis, the school’s neighborhood, and the camp entrance, according to QNN.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarm Battalion confirmed its fighters clashed with occupation forces near Zenobia School and Nablus Street using bullets and explosive devices.

The occupation forces reportedly detained two young Palestinian men, Islam Muwaffaq Ghnaim and Karim Zaitawi, after raiding their homes. 

In nearby Qaffin, Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli military vehicle with an explosive device, causing visible damage. Surveillance footage showed occupation forces dragging the damaged vehicle from the area.

The West Bank’s Men of the CIA – Why is the PA Killing Palestinians in Jenin?

Meanwhile, in Ramallah, Israeli forces raided the Jalazone refugee camp, detaining several Palestinians and conducting field interrogations, QNN reported.

(PC, QNN)

