‘See-Fire’ – Israel Deploys Lethal High-Tech Surveillance Systems in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

One key system being introduced is the “Roeh-Yoreh” (see-fire), an advanced surveillance and lethal firing mechanism developed by Rafael Combat Systems .

The Israeli army is preparing to deploy advanced technological security systems in the occupied West Bank, amidst growing concerns that the region could become a major battlefield, the New Arab reported, citing Israeli media.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the Israeli occupation army has begun installing a variety of high-tech systems at key points, including settlement entrances, under the justification of “preventing infiltration.”

These systems include surveillance towers and remote-controlled weaponry that can fire live ammunition without considering the safety of Palestinian civilians in case of errors.

The announcement of these technologies coincides with ongoing Israeli military raids on Palestinian cities and towns, as well as continuous attacks by armed illegal Israeli settlers.

The deployment of such systems also comes in the context of Israeli government calls to annex the West Bank and expand illegal settlements, with some officials advocating for treating the region similarly to Gaza.

The New Arab quoted Bashar Qaryouti, an anti-settlement activist saying that Israel is tightening control over the West Bank by installing gates at Palestinian village entrances, using laser-operated surveillance cameras, and employing drones to photograph towns. These measures allow the Israeli army to track Palestinian movements in real-time, creating an environment of constant surveillance and growing tension.

Qaryouti pointed out that while surveillance devices are not new, the scale and extent of their deployment are increasing.

Cameras are now positioned at most road junctions, enabling the Israeli army to gather detailed information on anyone approaching checkpoints. However, Qaryouti warned that these systems could lead to fatal errors, as innocent individuals may be mistakenly identified as threats.

The system consists of a tower equipped with surveillance capabilities and a remotely controlled weapon, and it has been used in Gaza since 2008.

The system will now be deployed in the West Bank by the 636th Reconnaissance Unit, part of Israel’s efforts to address perceived security threats in the region.

(The Palestine Chronicle)