Palestine to Dispatch Rapid Response Team to Morocco Following Tragic Earthquake

At least 1,000 people were killed, and thousands more were wounded – including dozens in critical condition, the Moroccan government announced.

Palestine is ready to send a rapid response team soon to Morocco in the aftermath of the tragic earthquake that hit the country Friday night, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The team has been assembled with experienced personnel who have previously engaged in similar missions, such as the earthquake relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria earlier this year, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates // Preparing the rapid response team via "@pica_mofa ” to aid the victims of the earthquake in #Morocco — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) September 9, 2023

The team is awaiting official communication from Moroccan authorities regarding their willingness to receive rescue and emergency response delegations.

Once the green light is given, the team will swiftly deploy to Morocco to provide assistance and distribute aid according to the needs identified by Moroccan authorities.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountain range shortly after 11 p.m. local time with the epicenter located about 72 kilometers southwest of Marrakech, a city of some 840,000 people and a popular tourist destination.

It is Morocco’s deadliest quake since 2004, when an earthquake struck the port city of Al Hoceima and killed more than 600 people.

(WAFA, PC)