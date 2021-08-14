UN Report: Israel Demolished 57 Palestinian-Owned Structures in Two Weeks

Between July 27 and August 9, the Israeli occupation authorities demolished, seized or forced people to demolish 57 Palestinian-owned structures across the West Bank, according to a report published by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The demolitions resulted in the displacement of 97 people, including 67 children, and affected the livelihoods of 240 other people.

The israeli ethnic-cleansing of Palestinians by expulsion & demolition is being done in broad daylight with the full support of OUR governments pic.twitter.com/677AGd0Xlz — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 10, 2021

In addition to the army demolition of Palestinian-owned structures, illegal Jewish settlers vandalized at least 40 Palestinian-owned trees, and five vehicles across the West Bank during the reporting period, said OCHA.

RAPID RESPONSE 🧵 Mobilize & organize against Israel’s planned demolitions of 16 Palestinian families’ homes in Silwan, which could happen anytime starting August 15th this month.#MakeNoiseforJerusalem #SaveSilwan pic.twitter.com/DynvlIFotG — #SaveSilwan #SaveSheikhJarrah USCPR (@USCPR_) August 13, 2021

Also during the reporting period, the Israeli army shot and killed four Palestinians, including an 11-year-old boy – two from Beita and two from Beit Ummar. A fifth Palestinian from Jenin died on August 11 of wounds sustained a week earlier from Israeli army gunfire.

A total of 50 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank this year, all by live ammunition.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)