Palestinian Child Killed following Alleged Car-Ramming Operation near Hebron

December 29, 2023 Blog, News
Amr Abdel Fattah Abu Hussein, 16, was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Hebron. (Photo: Palestine Chronicle, via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A Palestinian minor was killed on Friday in Dura, near  Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank, following an alleged car-ramming incident.

Israeli media reported that four Israeli Jewish settlers were injured in a car-ramming incident in Dura.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s ambulance service, told Israeli Channel 12 that four settlers were injured – one with moderate injuries and three others with minor injuries.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the driver was killed by Israeli soldiers, without providing any additional information about his identity.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the victim is 16-year-old Palestinian teenager Amr Abdel Fattah Abu Hussein. 

Following the incident, the Israeli military reportedly imposed a cordon on Al-Zahiriyah village, south of Hebron.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank following the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7. 

Israeli occupation forces regularly storm cities, towns, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, over 300 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 5,000 detained since October 7.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

