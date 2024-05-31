Israel’s Defeat in Jabaliya – Resistance Roundup – Day 238

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s military course of action remains unclear, though most likely, the Israeli army’s focus will remain situated in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

The Israeli army has finally left Jabaliya, in fact, the entirety of northern Gaza.

Not only did Israel fail to find any military victory in the mostly destroyed area, they were squarely defeated at the hands of the revitalized and powerful Palestinian Resistance.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Former Israeli minister Haim Ramon said in an interview on Friday that Israel has failed to subdue what he described as 'the weakest enemy of Israel'. In the same interview, with the Israeli newspaper Maariv, Ramon said that Israel is on the brink of an unprecedented strategic…

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters bombarded a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Salah Al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah, with a barrage of 60-caliber regular mortar shells. “We bombarded enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating west of the city of Rafah with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells. “After our fighters returned from the front lines in Jabalia camp, they confirmed that they managed to kill and injure members of a zionist special force during a fierce clash with the force near Imam Ali Mosque in the middle of Ajrama Street.”

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“WATCH: Don’t leave our fate in the hands of Netanyahu and the war council… Save us… The people have to decide. “After their return from the front lines, our fighters reported sniping two zionist soldiers and hitting them directly in the vicinity of the Sheikh Zayed roundabout in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Qassam Brigades published an audio message from an Israeli prisoner demanding that Netanyahu's government release the captives detained in Gaza.

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 31-05-2024, targeted the Branit barracks (headquarters of the 91st Division) with heavy Burkan missiles, hitting it directly, causing it to catch fire and partially destroy it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 31-05-2024, targeted the Baghdadi site with heavy Burkan rockets, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the night of Thursday, 30-05-2024, bombed the Ramot Naftali settlement with a barrage of rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, launched an aerial attack using explosive drones, targeting Iron Dome platforms in the Zaoura area, along with their crews and places of operation, hitting their targets accurately, causing damage and igniting fires. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 31-05-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Shoumera settlement, Tarbikha village, with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

The moment three Burkan rockets landed on the Branit barracks, headquarters of the 91st Division in the Israeli army, near the border with Lebanon, without activating the sirens.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 4:05 pm on Friday 31-05-2024, the Ma’yan Baruch site with rocket weapons and artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:05 PM on Friday, 31-05-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “In response to the attack on the Civil Defense in the town of Naqoura and its ambulance and paramedics, which led to the martyrdom and injury of the crew, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:05 PM on Friday, 31-05-2024, targeted the settlements of Jaatoun, Ein Yacov, and Yehiam with dozens of Katyusha rockets.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)