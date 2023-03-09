Palestinian Child Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Army Assault in Jenin

March 9, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Waleed Nassar, 14, was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian child succumbed on Thursday to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire during the Israeli army assault on Jenin two days ago, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that 14-year-old Waleed Nassar was shot during a raid by Israeli forces into the city and refugee camp of Jenin.

The number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli forces in Jenin during the assault on March 7 has now risen to seven.

Earlier today, a special Israeli forces unit killed three Palestinians after opening fire at their vehicle at the entrance of the town of Jabaa’, south of Jenin.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023 has risen to 78, including 14 children and one woman.

(WAFA, PC)

