Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians near Jenin

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Thursday morning after opening fire at their vehicle at the entrance of the town of Jabaa’, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The three slain Palestinians were identified as Sufyan Fakhoury, 26, Nayef Malayshah, 25, and Ahmad Fashafsha, 22.

Eyewitnesses said that a special Israeli forces unit sneaked into the town and opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle while three youths were inside, killing them all.

They added that Israeli forces raided the town and detained a Palestinian citizen after ransacking his house.

With the killing of the three youths, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023 has risen to 77, including 13 children and one woman.

